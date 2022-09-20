US forest group receives $35 mln federal grant to leverage smallholder VER programme

Published 22:50 on September 20, 2022 / Last updated at 22:52 on September 20, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A US-based conservation organisation on Monday announced it has gained funds from President Joe Biden’s administration to help extend the reach of its forest carbon offset programme for small landowners.