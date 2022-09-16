Weekly trading volume in China’s national emissions market posted a new low for this quarter, as the long wait for clarity on the next compliance cycle continues to drain liquidity.
CN Markets: CEA trading volume drops to new low as policy uncertainty drags on liquidity
