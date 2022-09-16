A REDD forestry project developer is negotiating a new revenue share model from offset sales in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at a time when heightened prices are helping to spur booming activity.
REDD developer seeks new revenue share model amid expansion
A REDD forestry project developer is negotiating a new revenue share model from offset sales in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at a time when heightened prices are helping to spur booming activity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.