REDD developer seeks new revenue share model amid expansion

Published 17:54 on September 16, 2022

A REDD forestry project developer is negotiating a new revenue share model from offset sales in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at a time when heightened prices are helping to spur booming activity.