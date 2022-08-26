Producers add length, while speculators reduce holdings across CCA, RGGI markets

Published 23:11 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 23:11 on August 26, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities across both the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade markets increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings this week, while managed money shed length in tandem across both markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.