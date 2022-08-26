Compliance entities across both the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade markets increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings this week, while managed money shed length in tandem across both markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Producers add length, while speculators reduce holdings across CCA, RGGI markets
Compliance entities across both the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade markets increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings this week, while managed money shed length in tandem across both markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.