Provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that tie the extension of clean energy tax credits to CO2 reduction requirements and exempt some oil and gas producers from a methane fee will not hamstring the GHG reduction potential of the landmark climate package, experts told Carbon Pulse.
ANALYSIS: IRA tax credit, methane fee loopholes won’t delay US emissions cuts
Provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act that tie the extension of clean energy tax credits to CO2 reduction requirements and exempt some oil and gas producers from a methane fee will not hamstring the GHG reduction potential of the landmark climate package, experts told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.