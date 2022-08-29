ANALYSIS: IRA tax credit, methane fee loopholes won’t delay US emissions cuts

Published 13:00 on August 29, 2022 / Last updated at 22:35 on August 26, 2022

Provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act that tie the extension of clean energy tax credits to CO2 reduction requirements and exempt some oil and gas producers from a methane fee will not hamstring the GHG reduction potential of the landmark climate package, experts told Carbon Pulse.