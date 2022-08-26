A carbon credit rating agency put nine projects ‘on watch’ for a potential change in their gradings on Friday, identifying several ACR-certified US activities and Cambodian REDD projects.
Ratings firm puts nine forest carbon projects on watch for potential ratings change
