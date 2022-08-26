Ratings firm puts nine forest carbon projects on watch for potential ratings change

Published 18:34 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 18:37 on August 26, 2022

A carbon credit rating agency put nine projects 'on watch' for a potential change in their gradings on Friday, identifying several ACR-certified US activities and Cambodian REDD projects.