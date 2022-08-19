Euro Markets: Midday Update

EUAs extended gains for a ninth session on Friday after one of the strongest auctions of the year, reaching a new six-month high that leaves only February's all-time record in the crosshairs, while energy markets continued rising and triggering discussion of whether German industry can remain competitive.