The European Commission on Friday approved plans by four EU member states including Germany to compensate their ETS-covered industries for indirect costs caused by power producers passing on the cost of paying for their carbon allowances.
Brussels approves plans by four EU states to compensate industry for indirect ETS costs
The European Commission on Friday approved plans by four EU member states including Germany to compensate their ETS-covered industries for indirect costs caused by power producers passing on the cost of paying for their carbon allowances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.