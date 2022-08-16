Americas > Offset standard Verra releases biochar methodology

Offset standard Verra releases biochar methodology

Published 22:38 on August 16, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:38 on August 16, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Offset standards body Verra published its VCS methodology for biochar Tuesday, outlining how emissions removals will be calculated using the increasingly popular carbon credit technique.

Offset standards body Verra published its VCS methodology for biochar Tuesday, outlining how emissions removals will be calculated using the increasingly popular carbon credit technique.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software