PREVIEW: Q3 WCI auction pits California climate proposal against weaker financial interest

Published 22:33 on August 16, 2022 / Last updated at 22:39 on August 16, 2022

Traders have identified a roughly $2 range as to where the August WCI current vintage allowance auction will likely settle on Wednesday, with bullish market sentiment stemming from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) ambitious climate plan running up against lighter speculator participation and a recent secondary market price leap.