Australia’s Santos makes FID on Alaskan oil project with net-zero pledge

Published 06:43 on August 17, 2022 / Last updated at 06:43 on August 17, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australian oil and gas Santos company has made final investment decision on its Pikka project in Alaska, claiming the 80,000 barrels of oil per day development will be a “net zero project” backed by carbon credits.