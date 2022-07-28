A municipality in Canada’s province of British Columbia (BC) has acquired a windfall from the sale of low carbon fuel credits to a Canadian commodity marketer, according to a statement released Wednesday.
BC municipality gains windfall from low-carbon credit sale
A municipality in Canada’s province of British Columbia (BC) has acquired a windfall from the sale of low carbon credits to a Canadian commodity marketer, according to a statement released Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.