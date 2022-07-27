Manchin, Schumer strike deal on climate-adjacent US budget bill

Conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (D) on Wednesday announced he had forged a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to resurrect efforts to pass climate-oriented legislation through budget reconciliation, though the coal state lawmaker’s proposal emphasises the continued support of fossil fuels.