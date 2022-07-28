Asia Pacific > Research warns against relying on blue carbon projects for carbon accounting

Published 08:28 on July 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:28 on July 28, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A new study has cast fresh doubts on the reliability of blue carbon projects being able to predictably sequester large amounts of carbon, while stressing marine ecosystems need to be protected and restored as part of climate mitigation efforts.

