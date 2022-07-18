Africa > VCM Report: Nearby core-carbon underpins floor in market as contango holds

VCM Report: Nearby core-carbon underpins floor in market as contango holds

Published 18:57 on July 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:29 on July 18, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The price of standardised spot carbon credits and those of near-dated vintages remained depressed in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) this week, but demand for later-dated nature vintages held up, reflecting resilience in the market's contango that underpins a bullish outlook for offsets.

The price of standardised spot carbon credits and those of near-dated vintages remained depressed in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) this week, but demand for later-dated nature vintages held up, reflecting resilience in the market’s contango that underpins a bullish outlook for offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software