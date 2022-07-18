The European Commission is set to propose temporary exemptions to pollutant and CO2 emissions obligations for power plants and refiners under a far-reaching effort to spare gas ahead of winter, according to a leaked draft communication seen by Carbon Pulse on Monday.
Brussels considers temporary relaxation of environmental constraints in energy-saving effort -leaked draft
