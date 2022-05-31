Global asset managers up alignment with net zero goals to $16 trillion

The number of global asset managers that have now set climate targets has reached over 80, with nearly 40% of their assets aligned with a net zero emissions by 2050 goal, an update from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAM) reported on Tuesday.