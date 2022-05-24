The European carbon market requires assurances that the proposed sale of EUAs from the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) was an exceptional circumstance and will not be repeated in order to avoid undermining the functioning of the EU ETS, stakeholders told a conference Tuesday.
Market needs reassurance that ‘taboo’ EUA sale was a one-off
The European carbon market requires assurances that the proposed sale of EUAs from the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) was an exceptional circumstance and will not be repeated in order to avoid undermining the function of the entire EU ETS, stakeholders told a conference Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.