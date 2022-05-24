European carbon held on to early gains on Tuesday to wipe out Monday’s losses as options hedging and short covering in a thinly traded market drove prices back above €80, while an EU official said that proposed sales of EUAs from the market stability reserve would be evenly spread over four years.
Euro Markets: Carbon wipes out Monday losses amid short covering and options pull
