Euro Markets: Carbon wipes out Monday losses amid short covering and options pull

Published 17:24 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 17:53 on May 24, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon held on to early gains on Tuesday to wipe out Monday's losses as options hedging and short covering in a thinly traded market drove prices back above €80, while an EU official said that proposed sales of EUAs from the market stability reserve would be evenly spread over four years.