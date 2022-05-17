New Zealand forestry group warns targets at risk if exotic ban goes ahead

A New Zealand forestry group has argued that the country will be unable to meet net zero emissions by 2050 target if it removes exotic tree species from its ETS, based on figures in the government’s Emissions Reduction Plan.