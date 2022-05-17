Southeast Asia needs sharp investment ramp-up to achieve big cut in emissions by 2050, IEA says

Published May 17, 2022

Southeast Asia’s reliance on fossil fuels to meet its rapidly growing energy needs is a significant vulnerability given today’s energy crisis, but regional efforts to meet climate and energy security goals will need a sharp increase in investment, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in a report released Tuesday.