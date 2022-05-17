Australian veteran carbon project developer dies

The CEO of Australian offset project development firm Climate Positive has died.

James Bulinski lost his life on Apr. 18, offset provider Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM) said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Since March last year, Brisbane-based Bulinski had been the CEO of Climate Positive, which is TEM’s project development arm for the Australian market, as well as part of TEM’s executive team.

“James leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in the Australian carbon market and is sorely missed by his colleagues,” said TEM in a statement.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Grace and his two children – Aymon and Joshua.”

Bulinski was among the earliest practitioners in the Australian offset market, joining developer CO2 Australia in 2006, where he proceeded to hold a number of positions over the next 12 years, including that as managing director in 2016-18.

He then left to work for sustainability firm CitySmart for a while, before returning to the carbon market to take up his new role with Climate Positive last year.

