WCI compliance entities came closer towards eliminating their net short California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position this week, as speculators parted with some permits, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Regulated parties move further towards flat CCA position, as speculators trim holdings
WCI compliance entities came closer towards eliminating their net short California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position this week, as speculators parted with some permits, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.