Regulated parties move further towards flat CCA position, as speculators trim holdings

Published 21:24 on March 25, 2022 / Last updated at 21:24 on March 25, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities came closer towards eliminating their net short California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position this week, as speculators parted with some permits, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.