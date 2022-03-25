Canada will increase the ambition of its GHG targets for the Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) over the majority of this decade in response to the country’s enhanced climate commitments and stakeholder worries about low-carbon fuel investments, officials said Friday.
Canada tightens Clean Fuel Standard targets to account for other climate policies
Canada will increase the ambition of its GHG targets for the Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) over the majority of this decade in response to the country’s enhanced climate commitments and stakeholder worries about low-carbon fuel investments, officials said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.