EU secures LNG supplies with US deal, refrains from power market intervention

Published 22:45 on March 25, 2022 / Last updated at 22:49 on March 25, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, US / No Comments

The West on Friday pledged to keep its climate efforts in place while attempting to ditch Russian fossil fuels, with EU leaders securing more US LNG supply but then only reaching a limited agreement to help curb rising energy costs after extended talks.