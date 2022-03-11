Staff shortages among verifiers and registry bodies are clogging up the voluntary carbon market (VCM) project pipeline, with any potential easing of the situation likely to take more than a year and issuances taking twice as long as in previous years, stakeholders have told Carbon Pulse.
ANALYSIS: Labour shortage expected to exacerbate VCM supply bottleneck through 2022
