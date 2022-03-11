West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Friday dismissed the chances of an attempt to revive the stalled $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act that carried much of the Biden administration’s climate action plans, urging the US to drastically scale up fossil fuel production in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Manchin plays down US Build Back Better bill prospects, seeks hike in fossil fuels
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on Friday dismissed the chances of an attempt to revive the stalled $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act that carried much of the Biden administration's climate action plans, urging the US to drastically scale up fossil fuel production in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.