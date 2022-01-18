EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

EUAs drifted lower on Tuesday morning as trading volumes picked up compared to recent days, while energy markets were flat to firmer as gas supplies from Norway dropped.

