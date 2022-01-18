EUAs drifted lower on Tuesday morning as trading volumes picked up compared to recent days, while energy markets were flat to firmer as gas supplies from Norway dropped.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs drifted lower on Tuesday morning as trading volumes picked up compared to recent days, while energy markets were flat to firmer as gas supplies from Norway dropped.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.