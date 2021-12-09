Trafigura joins Australian hydrogen rush with A$750 mln project

Published 07:13 on December 9, 2021 / Last updated at 07:44 on December 9, 2021

Global commodity trader Trafigura has added to the growing hydrogen project pipeline in Australia with plans to develop a A$750 million ($540 mln) facility that will be integrated with a large smelter, the South Australian (SA) state government announced on Thursday.