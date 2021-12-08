WTO boss touts global carbon price cooperation with other international agencies

The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday reiterated her assertion for developing a global price on carbon, noting burgeoning collaboration on the issue with other international bodies as a way to curb policy fragmentation and trade frictions.