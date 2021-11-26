EUAs plunged 5.5% in a hectic opening hour of trading on Friday as markets were shaken by reports of a new Covid-19 variant emerging in South Africa. Carbon eventually clawed back half of those losses.
Euro Markets: EUAs claw back half their early losses to post 4.9% weekly gain amid macro gloom
