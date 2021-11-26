The UK ETS will face its first regulatory test at the start of December as the market’s Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) will be triggered this month, though sources are fairly divided as to if and how the government will ultimately intervene.
ANALYSIS: UK likely to boost auction ETS volumes in 2022 as prices trigger CCM, but timeline, supply source unclear
The UK ETS will face its first regulatory test at the start of December as the market’s Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) will be triggered this month, though sources are fairly divided as to if and how the government will ultimately intervene.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.