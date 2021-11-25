EU carbon will enter “calmer waters” in 2022 as permits follow gas lower, analysts said, while also raising their EUA price forecasts.
EU carbon to sail into “calmer waters” in 2022, analysts predict
EU carbon will enter “calmer waters” in 2022 as permits follow gas lower, analysts said, while also raising their EUA price forecasts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.