Africa > COP26 Roundup: Day 2 – Nov. 2

COP26 Roundup: Day 2 – Nov. 2

Published 13:52 on November 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:16 on November 2, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Heads of state are still delivering national statements at Day 2 of COP26 in Glasgow, while a full programme of side-events  is now underway and technical negotiations on agenda items go on behind the scenes.

Heads of state are still delivering national statements at Day 2 of COP26 in Glasgow, while a full programme of side-events is now underway and technical negotiations on agenda items go on behind the scenes.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software