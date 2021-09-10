RGGI auction clears within market expectations as emitters’ share dwindles

Published 16:00 on September 10, 2021 / Last updated at 16:00 on September 10, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Q3 RGGI auction cleared within market expectations as it settled above the secondary market, with compliance entities procuring their smallest sale share since the Q1 2021, according to results released Friday.