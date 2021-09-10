WCI compliance entities added to cumulative short positions after Q3 auction
Published 22:14 on September 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:22 on September 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI regulated entities added to their open short positions immediately after the Q3 auction cleared above market expectations, while speculators slightly increased their length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
