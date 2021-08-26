Asia Pacific > Oil & gas firm Santos taken to court over net zero target

Oil & gas firm Santos taken to court over net zero target

Published 09:07 on August 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:21 on August 26, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Santos on Thursday became the world’s first company to be sued over its net zero target, with a non-profit shareholder advocacy group bringing the case.

Australian oil and gas company Santos on Thursday became the world’s first company to be sued over its net zero target, with a non-profit shareholder advocacy group bringing the case.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software