Michigan secures long-term offtake for first forestry VERs on state lands
Published 20:54 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on August 25, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the first transaction of verified emissions reductions (VERs) from a forest project on US state-owned lands on Wednesday, with an energy company agreeing to purchase all of the voluntary carbon offsets generated over the initial decade.
