UPDATE – Q3 WCI auction exceeds market expectations to settle at new all-time high

Published 20:59 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 22:43 on August 25, 2021

Rising speculative demand helped push the California-Quebec Q3 auction settlement to a new all-time high while regulated entities took home their smallest share ever, as the quarterly sale bucked past trends to settle at a premium to the secondary market price, according to results published Wednesday.