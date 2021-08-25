California offset issuance hits eight-month high on forestry boost
Published 21:49 on August 25, 2021 / Last updated at 22:25 on August 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California distributed the largest number of compliance offsets this week since winter 2020, with forestry projects contributing to the bumper issuance, according to data from state regulator ARB published Wednesday.
