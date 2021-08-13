Australian developer sees five ERF projects revoked by regulator
Published 12:55 on August 13, 2021 / Last updated at 12:55 on August 13, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has revoked five Queensland-based carbon offset projects operated by one of the biggest contractors with the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has revoked five Queensland-based carbon offset projects operated by one of the biggest contractors with the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.