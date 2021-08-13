China tames rapid emissions growth, but mixed signals for ETS sectors -analyst
China’s CO2 emissions grew 1% year-on-year in Q2, a sharp downturn from the explosive 15% YoY growth in Q1, according to analysis released Friday, but question marks linger for the sectors destined to be brought into the national emissions trading scheme.
