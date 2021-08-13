CN Markets: CEAs stable, but activity in China’s ETS grinds to a halt as registry issue lingers
Published 08:22 on August 13, 2021 / Last updated at 08:22 on August 13, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) inched up this week, but trading volume fell to near zero as the vast majority of market participants still have no access to their accounts.
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) inched up this week, but trading volume fell to near zero as the vast majority of market participants still have no access to their accounts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.