EEX opens registration for German buildings and transport ETS buyers
Published 15:20 on August 3, 2021 / Last updated at 15:20 on August 3, 2021 / EMEA / No Comments
German exchange EEX has begun the process of registering participants in the country’s domestic emissions trading system for transport and buildings (nEHS), the Leipzig-based bourse said on Tuesday.
