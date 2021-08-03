Carbon Taxes > German Greens pledge to grant veto rights to environment ministry, raise national carbon price

German Greens pledge to grant veto rights to environment ministry, raise national carbon price

Published 17:03 on August 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:15 on August 3, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Germany's Green Party has pledged to grant veto rights to the environment ministry and increase the country's national carbon price for vehicles and buildings, according to a party manifesto released Tuesday ahead of a federal election in late September.

