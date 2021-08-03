Oxfam urges tougher line on ‘implausible rates’ of nature offsetting

Governments and companies are relying too heavily on nature offsets, distracting from urgent emissions reductions and risking global food security, according to a report published Tuesday by development charity Oxfam.