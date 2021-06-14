NA Markets: Hot weather pushes electricity generators to hedge California cap-and-trade exposure

Published 19:42 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:20 on June 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A California heat wave forecast throughout this week is spurring higher WCI carbon allowance prices, with some anticipating increased CO2-emitting generation to occur amid an uptick in electricity demand.