VCM Report: VER prices nudge higher as traders see growing upside potential

Published 20:37 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 23:25 on June 14, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values largely extended their record highs over the past week, even as voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants thought some corporate buyers still weren’t accounting for upside risk in the rapidly expanding area.