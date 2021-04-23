ANALYSIS: End the contentious debate over EU ETS speculators with a carbon price corridor, experts suggest
Published 02:07 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 02:24 on April 23, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Lawmakers should introduce a price corridor in the EU ETS to instill some certainty and guard against the risk of a speculator-led spike, experts said Thursday, while welcoming the role that investors play in helping to value carbon allowances where they need to be to achieve the bloc’s higher climate ambitions.
Lawmakers should introduce a price corridor in the EU ETS to instill some certainty and guard against the risk of a speculator-led spike, experts said Thursday, while welcoming the role that investors play in helping to value carbon allowances where they need to be to achieve the bloc’s higher climate ambitions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.