ANALYSIS: End the contentious debate over EU ETS speculators with a carbon price corridor, experts suggest

Published 02:07 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 02:24 on April 23, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Lawmakers should introduce a price corridor in the EU ETS to instill some certainty and guard against the risk of a speculator-led spike, experts said Thursday, while welcoming the role that investors play in helping to value carbon allowances where they need to be to achieve the bloc’s higher climate ambitions.