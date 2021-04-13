Americas > Rising US inflation pushes California cap-and-trade floor price expectations close to $19

Rising US inflation pushes California cap-and-trade floor price expectations close to $19

Published 14:38 on April 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:37 on April 13, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price is on track to rise near $19 in 2022 due to higher inflation in March, according to federal data released Tuesday.

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price is on track to rise near $19 in 2022 due to higher inflation in March, according to federal data released Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software