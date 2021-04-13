Rising US inflation pushes California cap-and-trade floor price expectations close to $19
Published 14:38 on April 13, 2021 / Last updated at 16:37 on April 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price is on track to rise near $19 in 2022 due to higher inflation in March, according to federal data released Tuesday.
California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price is on track to rise near $19 in 2022 due to higher inflation in March, according to federal data released Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.