Rising US inflation pushes California cap-and-trade floor price expectations close to $19

Published 14:38 on April 13, 2021 / Last updated at 16:37 on April 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price is on track to rise near $19 in 2022 due to higher inflation in March, according to federal data released Tuesday.